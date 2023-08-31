U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Walker, an Explosive Ordnance Specialist, assigned to 65th Explosive Ordnance Disposal, discusses his role supporting soldiers at Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Training Center, Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, September 4, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Christa Riggs)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 21:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896018
|VIRIN:
|230904-A-EB697-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109865224
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Super Garuda Shield, by PFC Christa Riggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

