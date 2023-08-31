Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base USO Christiana Schaefer Spotlight

    JAPAN

    08.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Christiana Schaefer, Yokota USO Field Program Specialist, just joined the USO team. She talks about her military career and afterwards along with what she does for the USO. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 21:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896016
    VIRIN: 230816-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109865214
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    USO
    Yokota AB

