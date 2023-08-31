Yokota Air Base USO Christiana Schaefer Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Christiana Schaefer, Yokota USO Field Program Specialist, just joined the USO team. She talks about her military career and afterwards along with what she does for the USO. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)