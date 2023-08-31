U.S. Army Pfc. Helena Sosa a 68W Combat Medic assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Brigade, speaks about her MOS and the training she’s conducted during Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center(Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Josue Mayorga)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896014
|VIRIN:
|230904-A-GK700-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109865212
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 68W Combat Medic Interview B-roll, by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT