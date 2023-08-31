Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota AB USO cultural Exchange

    JAPAN

    07.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base USO hosted a cultural exchange event with women service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 21:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896013
    VIRIN: 230722-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109865211
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota AB USO cultural Exchange, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    Yokota AB

