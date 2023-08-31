Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Bring Thunder to Labor Day Weekend Show

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Cleveland National Air Show, Ohio, Sept. 2 through 4, 2023. This marked the first time the Thunderbirds performed a three day show of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896004
    VIRIN: 230903-F-XN197-8635
    Filename: DOD_109864976
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

