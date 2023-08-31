Former Army Pilot Receives Medal of Honor

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to former Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor. During the Vietnam War, Taylor flew over 2,000 combat missions as a helicopter pilot. On June 18, 1968, he rescued a four-man patrol team at significant risk to his own life.
