MC-130J Multiship Airdrop

Two MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing performed a two ship airdrop in Pennsylvania on August 31. The MC-130J is capable of conducting clandestine or low visibility resupply of special operations forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)
|08.31.2023
|09.05.2023 16:17
|PA, US
