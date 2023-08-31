Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC-130J Multiship Airdrop

    PA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Two MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing performed a two ship airdrop in Pennsylvania on August 31. The MC-130J is capable of conducting clandestine or low visibility resupply of special operations forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895991
    VIRIN: 230831-Z-AE229-9001
    Filename: DOD_109864850
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC-130J Multiship Airdrop, by SMSgt Alexander Farver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airdrop
    pallet
    cargo
    mc-130j
    commando II
    multiship

