KYEM partners with KSP for Lifesaving Swift Water Hoist Training

LOUISVILLE - Last week, The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Aircraft Support Branch conducted a Swift Water Helicopter Hoist Rescue Course just outside Downtown Louisville in the Ohio Rivier. The class was coordinated by the Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM). The Priority One Air Rescue from Mesa, AZ, instructed the 5-day course.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895990
|VIRIN:
|230901-A-OX664-4644
|Filename:
|DOD_109864848
|Length:
|00:06:34
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
