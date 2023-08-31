KYEM partners with KSP for Lifesaving Swift Water Hoist Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LOUISVILLE - Last week, The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Aircraft Support Branch conducted a Swift Water Helicopter Hoist Rescue Course just outside Downtown Louisville in the Ohio Rivier. The class was coordinated by the Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM). The Priority One Air Rescue from Mesa, AZ, instructed the 5-day course.