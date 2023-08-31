Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KYEM partners with KSP for Lifesaving Swift Water Hoist Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    Kentucky Emergency Management

    LOUISVILLE - Last week, The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Aircraft Support Branch conducted a Swift Water Helicopter Hoist Rescue Course just outside Downtown Louisville in the Ohio Rivier. The class was coordinated by the Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM). The Priority One Air Rescue from Mesa, AZ, instructed the 5-day course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895990
    VIRIN: 230901-A-OX664-4644
    Filename: DOD_109864848
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYEM partners with KSP for Lifesaving Swift Water Hoist Training, by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    hoist
    KYNG
    KSP
    KYEM
    EKY Flood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT