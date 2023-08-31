FEMA Army interview

Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 4 held an exercise and training
event with 159 attendees at Maxwell to practice preparedness for various
threats and hazards that can impact their eight state region. Maxwell is an
Incident Support Base for FEMA, serving as a hub for disaster relief efforts
and supplies help support communities impacted by disasters. Of note, the
installation has supported FEMA for hurricane efforts in the past, including
Dorian, Katrina, Irma, Maria, Ida.
