Fema Interview

Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 4 held an exercise and training

event with 159 attendees at Maxwell to practice preparedness for various

threats and hazards that can impact their eight state region. Maxwell is an

Incident Support Base for FEMA, serving as a hub for disaster relief efforts

and supplies help support communities impacted by disasters. Of note, the

installation has supported FEMA for hurricane efforts in the past, including

Dorian, Katrina, Irma, Maria, Ida.