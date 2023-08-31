Lt Col Liza Vaccaro, 334 TRS/CC, and SMSgt Margie Gonzalez, 334 TRS/CCF, discuss upcoming events -- including the Air Force Ball and the Security Forces Self-Defense Class.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 15:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|895980
|VIRIN:
|230904-F-PI774-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_109864740
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 4 Sept 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT