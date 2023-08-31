TAG Monthly Message - August 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895979" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, Knapp records on the grounds of EAA Air Venture in Oshkosh immediately following a 20-minute Wisconsin Air and Army National Guard capability demonstration involving a KC-135, F-35s, M119 Howitzers, and many Soldiers and Airmen. Knapp mentions the start of Tamiok Strike in Papua New Guinea where Troops of the 105th Cavalry are participating in. Knapp reminisced on the conference held for the 30th anniversary of the State Partnership Program and mentions looking forward to hosting PNG here in September. He also talks about Northern Lightning being held this month in Volk Field - an unparalleled training exercise that involves more than 1,000 service members and 60+ aircraft. Additionally, August is antiterrorism awareness month and Knapp wants everyone to be vigilant and safe when it comes to personal and federal security. Finally, special appearances are made by SSG Jesse Huggins and SSG Spencer Starks of the 120th Field Artillery Regiment, SrA Erman of the 128 Security Forces Squadron, and SPC Taylor Eide of the 32nd Police Co. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)