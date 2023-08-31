Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Monthly Message - August 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, Knapp records on the grounds of EAA Air Venture in Oshkosh immediately following a 20-minute Wisconsin Air and Army National Guard capability demonstration involving a KC-135, F-35s, M119 Howitzers, and many Soldiers and Airmen. Knapp mentions the start of Tamiok Strike in Papua New Guinea where Troops of the 105th Cavalry are participating in. Knapp reminisced on the conference held for the 30th anniversary of the State Partnership Program and mentions looking forward to hosting PNG here in September. He also talks about Northern Lightning being held this month in Volk Field - an unparalleled training exercise that involves more than 1,000 service members and 60+ aircraft. Additionally, August is antiterrorism awareness month and Knapp wants everyone to be vigilant and safe when it comes to personal and federal security. Finally, special appearances are made by SSG Jesse Huggins and SSG Spencer Starks of the 120th Field Artillery Regiment, SrA Erman of the 128 Security Forces Squadron, and SPC Taylor Eide of the 32nd Police Co. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 15:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 895979
    VIRIN: 230728-Z-PV458-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_109864694
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Monthly Message - August 2023, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #TAG
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #monthlymessage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT