U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, train with pugil sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 31, 2023. Pugil sticks are meant to simulate the bayonet of a rifle and are utilized to train recruits to deal with the stress and fast paced environment of close combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 15:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895978
|VIRIN:
|230831-M-EG840-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109864692
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Echo Company Pugil Sticks, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
