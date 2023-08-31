Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Pugil Sticks

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, train with pugil sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 31, 2023. Pugil sticks are meant to simulate the bayonet of a rifle and are utilized to train recruits to deal with the stress and fast paced environment of close combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895978
    VIRIN: 230831-M-EG840-1002
    Filename: DOD_109864692
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Recruit training

