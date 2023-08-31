Echo Company Pugil Sticks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, train with pugil sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 31, 2023. Pugil sticks are meant to simulate the bayonet of a rifle and are utilized to train recruits to deal with the stress and fast paced environment of close combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)