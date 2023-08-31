History of the Monongahela River Navigation System: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Monongahela River Navigation System was acquired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1887. Soon after acquisition, the corps began replacing the locks and dams on the lower portion of the river and upgrading the navigation system to accommodate the growing commercial use of the river.