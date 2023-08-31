Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th CERFP Search Rescue Conduct Training Missions on Camp Ripley Training Center

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers with the 55th CERFP (CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear, and Explosive) Enhanced Response Force Packages) Search and Rescue conducted repelling operations, cement breaching, and CBRNE casualty evacuation training on August 28th, 2023, at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895959
    VIRIN: 230828-Z-AR912-1012
    Filename: DOD_109864142
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 55th CERFP Search Rescue Conduct Training Missions on Camp Ripley Training Center, by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rappelling
    Army National Guard
    Search and Rescue

