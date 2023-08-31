55th CERFP Search Rescue Conduct Training Missions on Camp Ripley Training Center

Minnesota National Guard Soldiers with the 55th CERFP (CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear, and Explosive) Enhanced Response Force Packages) Search and Rescue conducted repelling operations, cement breaching, and CBRNE casualty evacuation training on August 28th, 2023, at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 11:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895959
|VIRIN:
|230828-Z-AR912-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109864142
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
