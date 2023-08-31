Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Impact that Volunteering Has

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Leanna Crawford, a radio equipment repairer assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about how volunteer efforts impact the local community along with oneself, Aug. 12, 2023. She emphasizes that giving time and energy voluntarily to make the world a better place has meaning. While receiving opportunities, experiences, and most importantly, character development in the process. (U.S Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 11:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895954
    VIRIN: 230905-A-VI253-5377
    Filename: DOD_109864003
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Impact that Volunteering Has, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Impact of Volunteering

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Volunteering
    local community
    ROTM
    3rdID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT