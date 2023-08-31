The Impact that Volunteering Has

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Leanna Crawford, a radio equipment repairer assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about how volunteer efforts impact the local community along with oneself, Aug. 12, 2023. She emphasizes that giving time and energy voluntarily to make the world a better place has meaning. While receiving opportunities, experiences, and most importantly, character development in the process. (U.S Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)