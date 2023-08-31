Members of the 502nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph maintain operations at Canon Lake, Texas in order to provide safe water for visitors. The 502CES Water Plant’s mission is to provide a continuous delivery of safe potable water free of pathogens. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 10:07
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|895941
|VIRIN:
|230905-F-GY993-1854
|Filename:
|DOD_109863919
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base San Antonio Water Plant, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
