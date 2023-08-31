Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base San Antonio Water Plant

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 502nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph maintain operations at Canon Lake, Texas in order to provide safe water for visitors. The 502CES Water Plant’s mission is to provide a continuous delivery of safe potable water free of pathogens. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 895941
    VIRIN: 230905-F-GY993-1854
    Filename: DOD_109863919
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base San Antonio Water Plant, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    JBSA
    502ABW
    502CES
    #CANONLAKE
    #waterplant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT