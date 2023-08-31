Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230905-VIC_AFNE_US Soldiers visit the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

    LND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 Minute AFN Europe news package about veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK, visiting and getting a behind the scenes tour of the Hyde Park Barracks where the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment maintains horses.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 09:22
    Location: LND, GB

    Horses
    Veterinarian
    US Army
    Animal Care Specialist
    Public Health Activity Italy
    Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

