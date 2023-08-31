230905-VIC_AFNE_US Soldiers visit the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1 Minute AFN Europe news package about veterinarians and animal care specialists from US Army Public Health Activity Italy, who are based in Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK, visiting and getting a behind the scenes tour of the Hyde Park Barracks where the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment maintains horses.