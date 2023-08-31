Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monte Berico Clean up

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    Infocus News story for AFN Vicenza showing the clean up of Monte Berico. SETAF- AF the Sergeatn Morales Club. And The Alpini were all in attendance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 07:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 895934
    VIRIN: 230826-A-AF910-1001
    Filename: DOD_109863737
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    TAGS

    AFN
    Sergeant Morales club
    SETAF
    Infocus

