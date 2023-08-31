Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO’s mountain warfare specialists (Master)

    SLOVENIA

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Mountainous terrain is often difficult to access. But it can also be where critical infrastructures such as pylons, pipelines and tunnels are found. Being able to access and protect that infrastructure could be vital in a wartime scenario.

    The NATO Mountain Warfare Centre of Excellence in Slovenia runs a course to train infantry soldiers from around the Alliance to become mountain warfare specialists by taking them into the Slovenian mountains and teaching them techniques to deal with the tough terrains and conditions.

    The NATO Mountain Warfare Centre of Excellence (NATO MW COE) is a NATO-accredited international military institution that offers recognised expertise and experience for the benefit of the Alliance and its member nations. Centres of Excellence are nationally or multinationally funded. They are not directly funded by NATO, nor are they part of the NATO Command Structure.

    Location: SI

    NATO
    natochannel

