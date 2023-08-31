Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Spirit 2023 Compilation

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    09.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Jon Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgian Armed Forces host Agile Spirit 23 in Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 20 - Sept. 02, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness capabilities by exercising rapid mobility, and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jon Cortez and Spc. Devin McReynolds)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 05:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895927
    VIRIN: 010923-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_109863648
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: TBILISI, GE 

    Reserves
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    AgileSpirit
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps

