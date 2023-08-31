Agile Spirit 2023 Compilation

Georgian Armed Forces host Agile Spirit 23 in Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 20 - Sept. 02, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness capabilities by exercising rapid mobility, and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jon Cortez and Spc. Devin McReynolds)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 05:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895927
|VIRIN:
|010923-A-YA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109863648
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
