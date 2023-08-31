Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2023 Opening Ceremony

    PUSLATPUR, INDONESIA

    08.31.2023

    Video by Spc. Kai Rodriguez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commanding General of U.S. Army I Corps, and Admiral Yudo Margono, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, conduct the opening ceremony for Super Garuda Shield 2023, at 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Indonesia on 31 Aug. 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kai Rodriguez / 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 04:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895925
    VIRIN: 230831-A-JV239-1001
    Filename: DOD_109863646
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PUSLATPUR, ID

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    U.S. Army
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 23

