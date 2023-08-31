Super Garuda Shield 2023 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commanding General of U.S. Army I Corps, and Admiral Yudo Margono, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, conduct the opening ceremony for Super Garuda Shield 2023, at 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Indonesia on 31 Aug. 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kai Rodriguez / 28th Public Affairs Detachment)