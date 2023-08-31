Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explore Europe - Ancient Aptera

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    08.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karri Langerman 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Turn back time with AFN Souda Bay in our latest installment of Explore Europe! This month we take you through the remains of Ancient Aptera. Learn about ancient Greece and Rome while you walk through these beautifully preserved ruins.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 02:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895920
    VIRIN: 230830-N-SV075-1001
    Filename: DOD_109863598
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe - Ancient Aptera, by PO2 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT