Spc. Gantt Torres, an infantryman assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, gives an interview during Super Garuda Shield 2023, at Dodiklatpur, Situbono Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 00:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|895917
|VIRIN:
|230901-A-XH155-7597
|Filename:
|DOD_109863532
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|DODIKLATPUR, ID
