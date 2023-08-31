Super Garuda Shield 2023 | Jungle FTX 1-27 "Wolfhounds"

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company “Borzoi,” 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds,” 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, maneuver through the jungle terrain of Indonesia alongside Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Soldiers during a Jungle Field Training Exercise (FTX) during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia., Sept. 4, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
09.04.2023
09.04.2023
Package
895909
230904-A-FU327-1001
DOD_109863452
00:01:12
PUSLATPUR, ID
5
5
