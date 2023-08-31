2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Day 2

Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors start day two with the M4 Qualification, Grenade Qualification, and M17 Pistol EIC events. The 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.
09.04.2023
09.04.2023 21:06
Video Productions
|Location:
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
