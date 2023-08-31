2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition M17 Pistol Excellence-in-Competition Event

B-Roll Package of the M17 Excellence-In-Competition for the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 4, 2023. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Edward Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895894
|VIRIN:
|230904-A-DS267-7521
|Filename:
|DOD_109863351
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
