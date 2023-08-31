Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Powerlifting | Table Tennis | Track | Wheelchair Basketball Highlights

Team U.S. athletes train in powerlifting, table tennis, track, and wheelchair basketball at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Sep 3, 2023. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
