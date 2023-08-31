President Joe Biden delivers remarks celebrating Labor Day and honoring America’s workers and unions at the Annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 11:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|895884
|Filename:
|DOD_109863108
|Length:
|00:29:01
|Location:
|PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks Celebrating Labor Day and Honoring America’s Workers and Unions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT