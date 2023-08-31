Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-black AC-130J Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An all-black aircrew from Hurlburt Field, Florida performed a flyover on board an AC-130J Gunship for the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. An annual event, the Red Tails Classic showcases Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is held in recognition of the famed Tuskegee Airmen – a group of African American military pilots and crews who fought in World War II.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895882
    VIRIN: 230903-F-LD209-1001
    Filename: DOD_109863098
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-black AC-130J Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic, by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Tuskegee
    AFSOC
    AC-130J
    Red Tails Classic

