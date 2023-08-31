All-black AC-130J Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An all-black aircrew from Hurlburt Field, Florida performed a flyover on board an AC-130J Gunship for the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. An annual event, the Red Tails Classic showcases Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is held in recognition of the famed Tuskegee Airmen – a group of African American military pilots and crews who fought in World War II.