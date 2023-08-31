All-black AC-130J Gunship crew performs flyover at Red Tails Classic

An all-black aircrew from Hurlburt Field, Florida performed a flyover on board an AC-130J Gunship for the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, Sept. 3, 2023. An annual event, the Red Tails Classic showcases Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is held in recognition of the famed Tuskegee Airmen – a group of African American military pilots and crews who fought in World War II.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895882
|VIRIN:
|230903-F-LD209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109863098
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
