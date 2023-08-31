Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT. Brandon Baller B-Roll

    DODIKLATPUR, INDONESIA

    09.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Sgt. Brandon Baller, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, gives an interview during Super Garuda Shield 2023, at Dodiklatpur, Situbono Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 05:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895879
    VIRIN: 230901-A-XH155-1001
    Filename: DOD_109862999
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DODIKLATPUR, ID

    TAGS

    #joint
    #partnership
    #freeandopenindopacific
    #SGS2023
    #SuperGarudaSheild

