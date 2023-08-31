U.S. Army Cpl. Greg Austerman, a Motor Transport Operator assigned to 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade talks about his experiences during Super Garuda Shield 2023, at Dodiklatpur, Situbono Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 04:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895876
|VIRIN:
|230903-A-XH155-4470
|Filename:
|DOD_109862990
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|DODIKLATPUR, ID
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cpl. Greg Austerman, by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT