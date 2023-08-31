Super Garuda Shield 2023 | Jungle Training

A group of U.S. Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a joint patrol with a group of Australian Soldiers during Exercise Super Garuda Shield on Dodiklatpur Rindam V, East Java, Indonesia., September 3, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army video by Christa Riggs)
|09.03.2023
|09.03.2023 22:04
|Package
|895869
|230903-A-EB697-2501
|DOD_109862929
|00:00:22
|DODIKLATPUR, ID
|3
|3
