    Super Garuda Shield 2023 | Jungle Training

    DODIKLATPUR, INDONESIA

    09.03.2023

    Video by Pfc. Christa Riggs and Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a joint patrol with a group of Australian Soldiers during Exercise Super Garuda Shield on Dodiklatpur Rindam V, East Java, Indonesia., September 3, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army video by Christa Riggs)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 22:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895869
    VIRIN: 230903-A-EB697-2501
    Filename: DOD_109862929
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DODIKLATPUR, ID

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    U.S. Army
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    SGS2023
    Super Garuda Shield 23

