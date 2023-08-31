Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Archery & Cycling Highlights

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team U.S. athletes build and test their cycles and practice archery techniques at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Sep 1, 2023. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 22:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895868
    VIRIN: 230901-M-WJ192-1884
    Filename: DOD_109862922
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Archery & Cycling Highlights, by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

