KM23: Cpl. Ethan Slater Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ethan Slater, a native of Missoula, Montana and a combat engineer with Task Force Koa Moana 23, discusses Task Force Koa Moana 23 at the Joint Range Complex in Ngatpang, Palau, Aug. 28, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)