    KM23: CWO3 Clinton Cowart Interview

    NGATPANG, PALAU

    08.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Clinton Cowart, a native of Porterville, California and the Task Force Koa Moana 23 Palau detachment officer in charge, discusses Task Force Koa Moana 23 at the Joint Range Complex in Ngatpang, Palau, Aug. 29, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 21:37
    Category: Interviews
    Location: NGATPANG, PW
    Hometown: PORTERVILLE, CA, US

    1st MLG
    Palau
    I MEF
    KM23
    IMEF24
    Ngatpang

