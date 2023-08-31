U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Clinton Cowart, a native of Porterville, California and the Task Force Koa Moana 23 Palau detachment officer in charge, discusses Task Force Koa Moana 23 at the Joint Range Complex in Ngatpang, Palau, Aug. 29, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2023 21:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|895865
|VIRIN:
|230829-M-HG547-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109862919
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|NGATPANG, PW
|Hometown:
|PORTERVILLE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KM23: CWO3 Clinton Cowart Interview, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT