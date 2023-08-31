Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Day 1

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Robert Smith 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors kicked off day one of the annual event with the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, Swim Event, and Squad Leader Reaction Course.The 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

    Location: US

    army reserve
    training
    best squad competition
    23ARBSC

