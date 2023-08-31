Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dry Maui

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Footage shows the dryness of the area leading to Lahaina, Maui, as seen on Aug. 28, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895853
    VIRIN: 230902-A-PZ119-1184
    Filename: DOD_109862840
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 

    Maui
    2023.
    Footage shows the dryness of the area leading to Lahaina
    as seen on Aug. 28

