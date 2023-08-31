U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tyler Davis assigned to 25th Infantry Division, and Cpl. Lee Fakes assigned to 144th Signal Squadron of the Australian Army, discuss inoperability of cyber capabilities between the allied nations during Super Garuda Shield 2023 at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia., Sept. 3, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indopacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2023 05:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895835
|VIRIN:
|230902-A-FU327-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109862628
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PUSLATPUR, ID
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cyber Warfare Interoperability, by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
