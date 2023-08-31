Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 2, 2023

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Dominique Ford 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve soldiers in-processes for the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 2, 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Dominique Ford)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 21:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895827
    VIRIN: 230902-A-GQ469-1001
    Filename: DOD_109862570
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 2, 2023, by SPC Dominique Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    23ARBSC

