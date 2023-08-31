Army Reserve soldiers in-processes for the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 2, 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Dominique Ford)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895827
|VIRIN:
|230902-A-GQ469-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109862570
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 2, 2023, by SPC Dominique Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
