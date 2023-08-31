Army Reserve Spc. Jacob Fontenot, a Visual Information Specialist with the 335th Signal Command, travels to the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 2, 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cole Moore)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 21:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895826
|VIRIN:
|230902-A-AB196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109862567
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2023, by SPC Cole Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
