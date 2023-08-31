Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition In-Processing

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Joseph Honce 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve soldiers in-process for the Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on September 2, 2023. Approximately 50 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Joseph Honce)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 21:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895825
    VIRIN: 230902-A-AH359-2638
    Filename: DOD_109862566
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Best Squad Competition In-Processing, by SPC Joseph Honce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARC (Army Reserve)
    23ARBSC

