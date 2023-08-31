USAR Best Squad Competition 2023 Day Zero Social Media Video

Army Reserve Best Squad competitors complete in-processing at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on September 2, 2023. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Edward Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 19:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895821
|VIRIN:
|230902-A-DS267-7317
|Filename:
|DOD_109862530
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT