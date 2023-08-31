USAR Best Squad Competition 2023 Day Zero Social Media Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Best Squad competitors complete in-processing at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on September 2, 2023. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Edward Robinson)