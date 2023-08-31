2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Intro and Call to Action

The 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.
|09.02.2023
|09.02.2023 19:30
|Video Productions
|895820
|230902-A-IP148-5382
|DOD_109862527
|00:00:33
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|1
|1
