B-Roll Package of in-processing for the USAR Best Squad Competition 2023 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept 2, 2023. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895818
|VIRIN:
|230902-A-ZS771-3170
|Filename:
|DOD_109862498
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USAR Best Squad Competition 2023 Day Zero B-Roll Package, by SGT Robert Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
