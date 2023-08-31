Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep4 - MAJ Tommy Vu

Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Staff Sgt. Justin Miller, speak with Oregon Army National Guard medical officer MAJ Tommy Vu, who set the world record for the most chest to ground burpees in one hour on March 27, 2023. MAJ Vu will attempt a second world record for most chest to ground push-up burpees on Sept. 4, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 16:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|895808
|VIRIN:
|230902-A-LM216-4191
|Filename:
|DOD_109862463
|Length:
|01:06:57
|Location:
|OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT