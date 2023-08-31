Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep4 - MAJ Tommy Vu

    OR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Staff Sgt. Justin Miller, speak with Oregon Army National Guard medical officer MAJ Tommy Vu, who set the world record for the most chest to ground burpees in one hour on March 27, 2023. MAJ Vu will attempt a second world record for most chest to ground push-up burpees on Sept. 4, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 16:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 895808
    VIRIN: 230902-A-LM216-4191
    Filename: DOD_109862463
    Length: 01:06:57
    Location: OR, US

    TAGS

    oregon
    podcast
    national guard
    burpee
    guinness world record

