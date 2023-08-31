Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep4 - MAJ Tommy Vu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Staff Sgt. Justin Miller, speak with Oregon Army National Guard medical officer MAJ Tommy Vu, who set the world record for the most chest to ground burpees in one hour on March 27, 2023. MAJ Vu will attempt a second world record for most chest to ground push-up burpees on Sept. 4, 2023.