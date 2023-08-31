Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2023 Military Free Fall B-Roll

    INDONESIA

    08.29.2023

    Video by Capt. Riley Botz 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    American and Indonesian Soldiers jump from a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Tigersharks, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, in Indonesia on Aug. 29, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Riley Botz, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895804
    VIRIN: 230829-A-RB301-2652
    Filename: DOD_109862402
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ID

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    indonesia
    black hawk
    helicopter
    uh-60
    free and open indo-pacific
    sgs2023

