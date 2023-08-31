Super Garuda Shield 2023 Military Free Fall B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895804" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

American and Indonesian Soldiers jump from a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Tigersharks, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, in Indonesia on Aug. 29, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Riley Botz, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)