Servicemembers from 7 participating countries cross train during Subject Matter Expert exchanges training while in support of Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 on Dodiklatpur Rindam V, East Java, Indonesia., Sept. 1, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #jointevent, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
