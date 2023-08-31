video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Servicemembers from 7 participating countries cross train during Subject Matter Expert exchanges training while in support of Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 on Dodiklatpur Rindam V, East Java, Indonesia., Sept. 1, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #jointevent, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)