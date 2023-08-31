Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-Domain Task Force Soldiers conduct Exercise Arcane Thunder

    USTKA, POLAND

    08.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An AeroVironment JUMP 20 unmanned aerial surveillance system operated by U.S. contractors and U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, is returned to the ground during an operational exercise as part of Arcane Thunder 23 in Ustka, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. The 2nd MDTF effectively executes the multi-domain operations concept within the European region to achieve U.S. strategic objectives outlined in the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895800
    VIRIN: 230830-Z-YU904-1003
    Filename: DOD_109862245
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: USTKA, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Domain Task Force Soldiers conduct Exercise Arcane Thunder, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder
    2ndMDTF

