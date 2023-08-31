Multi-Domain Task Force Soldiers conduct Exercise Arcane Thunder

An AeroVironment JUMP 20 unmanned aerial surveillance system operated by U.S. contractors and U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, is returned to the ground during an operational exercise as part of Arcane Thunder 23 in Ustka, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. The 2nd MDTF effectively executes the multi-domain operations concept within the European region to achieve U.S. strategic objectives outlined in the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
