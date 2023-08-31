Capt. Rachelle Stewart - Why I Serve

U.S. Army Capt. Rachelle A. Stewart, commander, Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, speaks about her military career and provides an overview of exercise Arcane Thunder 23 on Capu Midia Training Center, Romania, Aug. 30, 2023. Arcane Thunder 23 is a 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force exercise taking place with U.S. Army and multinational partners from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2023, in Mainz-Kastel, Germany; Ustka, Poland; and Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania. As part of the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence - Europe campaign to evaluate the progress of the service’s modernization efforts, this exercise will validate and test the continuous integration of effects in various domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Maj. Catalina Carrasco)
08.30.2023
09.02.2023
Interviews
|895799
|230830-A-LI123-2001
|DOD_109862241
|00:02:11
RO
|5
|5
