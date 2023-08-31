Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Rachelle Stewart - Why I Serve

    ROMANIA

    08.30.2023

    Video by Maj. Catalina Carrasco 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Rachelle A. Stewart, commander, Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, speaks about her military career and provides an overview of exercise Arcane Thunder 23 on Capu Midia Training Center, Romania, Aug. 30, 2023. Arcane Thunder 23 is a 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force exercise taking place with U.S. Army and multinational partners from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2023, in Mainz-Kastel, Germany; Ustka, Poland; and Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania. As part of the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence - Europe campaign to evaluate the progress of the service’s modernization efforts, this exercise will validate and test the continuous integration of effects in various domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Maj. Catalina Carrasco)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 09:34
    Category: Interviews
    Location: RO

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    BeAllYouCanBe
    ArcaneThunder
    2ndMDTF

